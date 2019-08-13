Strong storms Tuesday evening

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories continue for the Valley through 9 PM this evening. Relief from the heat is on the way as showers and storms across middle Tennessee drift southward throughout the evening. The trade off for the relief from the heat is the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms this evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns with any of these storms tonight, as well as a lower risk for small hail. Most of the storms should clear the Valley by midnight. A few showers may still linger Wednesday morning, but most areas should stay dry.

The rest of the work week finally brings a return back to seasonable temperatures, with highs dropping back into the lower 90s. The humidity will not be nearly as oppressive as the last several days, keeping feels like temperatures under the 100 degree mark. The next several days look dry and seasonably warm, before the next chance of rain comes with an isolated shower or storm for the latter part of the weekend.