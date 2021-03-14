Strong storms Monday, severe weather event likely Wednesday

Today is the last quiet day for a while. It's another day of filtered sunshine as temperatures reached 80 for the first time in 2021 for many spots. Everyone stays dry through the evening with continued mild temperatures in the mid 50s.

The active pattern begins late tonight. The first of two rounds of storms for the work week arrives tomorrow morning. The morning timeframe should help limit the widespread severe weather potential. Having said that, this will be a slow moving system, meaning storms could reintensify during the afternoon hours. For that reason, an Isolated risk (Level 1 out of 5) has been posted for the I-65 corridor (Mainly Huntsville and Decatur).

Here is the timing for the earliest arrival of storms tomorrow.

Shoals: 10 AM - 1 PM

I-65 Corridor: 1 PM - 4 PM

Sand Mountain: 4 PM - 7 PM

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats. The risk for a brief tornado isn't zero, but it is very low.

A widespread severe weather event is likely for the South on Wednesday. New today, a Numerous risk has been added in addition to the Scattered risk posted yesterday. This Numerous risk (Level 3 out of 5) includes the Shoals. Everyone else in North Alabama remains in the Scattered risk zone (Level 2 out of 5).

Again, it is not all that common to see these higher level risks issued three days in advance. That is why we need to watch this system very closely. However, it is still too early for specifics. A lot of small details that we won't know until tomorrow or Tuesday will ultimately decide how this event plays out. It looks as though one round of storms along a warm front will move through early Wednesday, setting the stage for severe storms ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding. We should be able to start nailing down some specifics tomorrow.

Now is the time to prepare for severe weather Wednesday. Since this is our first widespread severe weather threat of the Spring season, here's a checklist to remind you of how you can prepare.

Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates on air, online, and on the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App. Stay weather aware in the coming days. Once the severe weather threat ends Wednesday night, the forecast looks much quieter and cooler heading into next weekend.