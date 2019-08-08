Strong storms Friday with intense heat next week

Clear
Heading into Friday, we'll be monitoring a couple of weather features.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

In the short term, the main concern is the threat for strong to severe storms associated with a couple of storm complexes projected to push into the Valley from the west. Overall, storms will increase in coverage through the afternoon. Heavy rain and flooding concerns will be the main threats with any intense storms, given the heavy rain we've been dealing with the past couple of days. A secondary concern will be gusty wind, in addition to frequent lightning. Once the storm threat wanes Friday night, we'll likely see another round of scattered, mainly afternoon, storms Saturday.

Beyond the weekend, a ridge of high pressure in control limits storm chances. As a result, temperatures will be allowed to soar into the mid to even upper 90s starting Monday. When humidity is factored in, it will be feeling more like it's well into the triple digits. All outdoor activities will need to be closely monitored. Frequent breaks and plenty of water are absolutely necessary for those working/playing sports in next week's heat.

