Strong storms Friday with a big cool down to follow

Tonight, we'll have to watch a line of storms drifting in from the northwest and reaching North Alabama just before sunrise. If these storms don't weaken substantially, they'll be packing the potential for damaging wind and some hail.

For Friday, there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather for all of North Alabama. This means that isolated severe storms are expected with the strongest bringing that threat of damaging wind and hail, along with heavy rain and lightning. The severe risk is present with the morning storms and potentially through the afternoon as the cold front approaches. This is the front that will knock temperatures down to values about 10 degrees below average for the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The good news is the weekend weather will bring a little something for everyone when it comes to temperatures and for all of us, it stays dry from start to finish. Highs Saturday will struggle to reach the mid 70s and lows Sunday morning dip to the lower 50s. Sunday afternoon we'll warm to the upper 70s and 80s are back for Memorial Day. The rain holds off until next week when afternoon pop up storms make a comeback.