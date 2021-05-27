Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Strong storms Friday with a big cool down to follow

The active weather is out of here just in time for the weekend.

Posted: May 27, 2021 6:24 PM
Updated: May 27, 2021 8:46 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tonight, we'll have to watch a line of storms drifting in from the northwest and reaching North Alabama just before sunrise. If these storms don't weaken substantially, they'll be packing the potential for damaging wind and some hail.

For Friday, there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather for all of North Alabama. This means that isolated severe storms are expected with the strongest bringing that threat of damaging wind and hail, along with heavy rain and lightning. The severe risk is present with the morning storms and potentially through the afternoon as the cold front approaches. This is the front that will knock temperatures down to values about 10 degrees below average for the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The good news is the weekend weather will bring a little something for everyone when it comes to temperatures and for all of us, it stays dry from start to finish. Highs Saturday will struggle to reach the mid 70s and lows Sunday morning dip to the lower 50s. Sunday afternoon we'll warm to the upper 70s and 80s are back for Memorial Day. The rain holds off until next week when afternoon pop up storms make a comeback.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 542831

Reported Deaths: 11138
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson801401539
Mobile41475815
Madison35328513
Tuscaloosa26016457
Shelby25370253
Montgomery24856600
Baldwin21593310
Lee16084173
Calhoun14614323
Morgan14506283
Etowah13972358
Marshall12336227
Houston10705285
Elmore10224208
Limestone10110155
St. Clair9997247
Cullman9830197
Lauderdale9507245
DeKalb8890188
Talladega8367180
Walker7282279
Autauga7135110
Jackson6861112
Blount6856139
Colbert6341137
Coffee5601120
Dale4894114
Russell449339
Chilton4424115
Franklin427182
Covington4206119
Tallapoosa4070153
Escambia396377
Chambers3654123
Dallas3590154
Clarke351861
Marion3167102
Pike313277
Lawrence3071100
Winston278273
Bibb266264
Geneva255381
Marengo250365
Pickens235462
Barbour233158
Hale224778
Butler221670
Fayette213962
Henry192543
Cherokee185945
Randolph184443
Monroe178741
Washington168739
Macon161950
Clay157857
Crenshaw153957
Cleburne150242
Lamar144637
Lowndes141254
Wilcox127530
Bullock123342
Conecuh111530
Coosa109729
Perry108126
Sumter105532
Greene92834
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 861706

Reported Deaths: 12406
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby974291661
Davidson90066948
Knox51564639
Hamilton44900499
Rutherford43422442
Williamson28240217
Sumner24290349
Montgomery20666228
Wilson18999239
Out of TN17785100
Sullivan17139302
Unassigned16926134
Blount15617196
Bradley15187152
Washington14774248
Maury13593173
Sevier13486176
Putnam11472175
Madison11337241
Robertson9834132
Anderson8823172
Hamblen8642174
Greene7961157
Tipton7443104
Coffee6944125
Dickson6895114
Cumberland6812133
Carter6695158
Gibson6609147
McMinn657999
Bedford6547130
Roane6346105
Jefferson6281125
Hawkins6265110
Loudon621770
Lawrence602292
Monroe591496
Warren555382
Dyer5458106
Franklin517290
Fayette515380
Cheatham460456
Obion458096
Cocke4539100
Rhea437475
Lincoln437364
Marshall421158
Campbell420063
Weakley419067
Giles4026101
Henderson382376
White370871
Carroll365484
Macon363978
Hardin358868
Hardeman355064
Henry323276
Lauderdale323147
Claiborne319674
Scott318545
Marion314847
Overton303261
Wayne297634
Hickman286346
McNairy285754
DeKalb281754
Smith279039
Haywood271562
Grainger265350
Morgan252439
Trousdale250922
Fentress244047
Johnson243439
Bledsoe217811
Chester217051
Polk210425
Unicoi205149
Crockett203949
Union194034
Cannon193531
Humphreys185128
Grundy179335
Sequatchie173629
Lake171126
Benton168340
Decatur160139
Lewis158926
Meigs140025
Stewart135828
Jackson132636
Clay110430
Houston110333
Perry107328
Moore102017
Van Buren85823
Pickett76324
Hancock60212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events