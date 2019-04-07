Strong storms & heavy rain possible for the Monday morning drive

Another round of severe thunderstorms could unfold across the Tennessee Valley in the early morning hours of Monday.

Those storms will cross track into Alabama from Mississippi between 2 AM and 3 AM and continue eastward through Northwest Alabama through around 4 AM. Storms will then track across I-65 near Athens and Decatur and move into Huntsville, Madison, and Fayetteville between 5 AM and 7 AM -- during the morning drive. Storms will arrive in Sand Mountain between 6 AM and 8 AM.

Widespread heavy rain with lightning and thunder are likely. Any severe thunderstorms may be isolated, but all it takes is one severe thunderstorm to turn your day bad. Locally heavy rainfall will limit visibility and could leading to localized street flooding during the morning drive for many of us. The main threats from severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds and large hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

This storm system is evolving, and the worst may pass sound of us. The severe weather threat may not materilize, but since it is possible make sure you are aware and ready to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remainly possible throughout Monday and Monday evening. Rainy periods are likely on Tuesday before drier weather arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday.