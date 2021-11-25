Strong demand for tickets heading into the Iron Bowl

The Tide versus the Tigers.

The Iron Bowl.

The rivalry gets renewed November 27th in Jordan-Hare Stadium as unranked Auburn looks to upset No. 3 Alabama as the two biggest universities in the state continue their 128-year-old grudge match.

The Crimson Tide will arrive in Auburn fresh off quarterback Bryce Young's record-setting performance in a triumph in Tuscaloosa over Arkansas while Auburn comes into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Fans know you can throw the records out in this game and that's what makes it one of Stubhub's most sought after tickets in college football, ranking only behind Ohio State and Michigan this year.

Stubhub had only 1,900 tickets available for Saturday's game, ranging in prices from $125 to over $500.