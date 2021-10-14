Strong cold front with storms arrives Friday evening

North Alabama is still unseasonably warm to end the workweek but big changes arrive with our cold front's arrival Friday evening.

Unfortunately, we may have to deal with a few thunderstorms first before the nice fall weather settles in. There will still be plenty of heat and humidity Friday that may set off scattered storms ahead of the front during the afternoon hours.

Our main concern, however, will be a narrow line of thunderstorms along the front. A Level 1 Isolated risk has been issued for far northwest Alabama and our southern Tennessee counties. As the line moves into the Shoals, a few of these storms could be strong to marginally severe. The main threats are lightning, heavy rain, and damaging wind gusts. Here's the current timing for the arrival of Friday night's storms.

Shoals: 7 PM - 10 PM

I-65 and the Metro: 9 PM - 12 AM

Sand Mountain: 11 PM - 2 AM

Lightning delays will certainly be possible for games in the Shoals. As the line moves closer to I-65, the storms should begin to weaken. It's not impossible to see lightning delays in those areas as well, but the threat will be lower than in the Shoals.

Bottom line, if you have any Friday night plans (football or otherwise), keep an eye to the skies and stay weather aware!

The front quickly moves through overnight, ending our rain chances by sunrise Saturday. You'll notice a BIG difference by the start of your weekend! With lots of sunshine, temperatures will only reach the upper 60s Saturday afternoon then back to near 70 Sunday. Overnight lows will be very chilly! Here in the city, we'll wind up in the mid 40s. Outlying areas could dip to near 40 degrees by Sunday morning. The Fall air seems to be here to stay but we'll warm back up to the mid 70s by the middle of next week.