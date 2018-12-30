Strong To Low End Severe Storms To Finish Off 2018.

We have been watching this system that will impact our last day of 2018 for a while now. It now appears to show hints of stronger to low end severe storms as the line passes Monday afternoon through the early evening.

During the morning it will become very warm and windy. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph at times. This is when a line of storms is expected to form in Mississippi and move across the Valley. The timing looks to be a 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. situation. That may change due to the speed of the line when it forms.

Biggest threats of severe weather will be heavy rain and isolated spots of damaging winds. What doesn't help the situation is that we already have a saturated ground so it will be easier for the wind to knock down some trees.

Later in the week, we will see another round of rain and that won't help the rivers out much. We will keep monitoring the flooding situation on the rivers, lakes and streams over the next several days.