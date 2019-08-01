Stricter regulations on Alabama vaping laws go into effect

As of August 1st, new changes to Alabama's vaping laws are in effect.

For some people in the vaping industry, they agree that the regulations are needed. However, they also say they have been strict on not selling to teens in the past and some regulations are unnecessary.

"We don't advertise it to anybody that's under the age of 19," a vape store manager, Benjamin Palmer, said.

Palmer manages The Vapor Shoppe in Decatur. The Vapor Shoppe is located near a church, but they'll still be able to stay open because they've been there for at least 185 days.

He does agree that shops should not open near a school or church, because they can potentially be attracting teenagers. He says vaping is not healthy for teenagers.

Palmer said the new regulations put an even tougher burden on shop owners because they have to spend more money to obtain a tobacco license, and face harsher penalties for selling to people younger than 19.

"Yeah, you can get in trouble before, but now you can go to jail or spend time in jail if you sell to somebody under the age of 19," he said.

Palmer vapes himself, and it cuts down on how many cigarettes he smokes. He said he finds it strange they can no longer advertise vaping as a healthier alternative to tobacco.

"It's a proven fact by doctors that smoking cigarettes is very bad on your health, your immune system, your lungs and everything, whereas vaping, it's water vapor," Palmer said.

He says he can understand why they don't want them to advertise all of their flavors, but he says the fruity flavors not only attract teenagers, but adults as well.

"One of our best selling juices is a fruit flavor, and some people say that that appeals to kids, but it appeals to adults just the same," he said.

Another set of state regulations will begin at the beginning of next year. It will prohibit vape shops from accepting cash and will require customers to show three forms of ID before they can buy any products.