Another beautiful day is in store across North Alabama!

Highs this afternoon a touch warmer but staying in the mid to upper 80's. Staying dry with clear skies into tonight and Sunday morning. Warmer weather by Sunday afternoon with highs near 90, but with the low humidity we'll keep comfortably warm for Sunday and Monday as temperatures climb back into the 90's to start the work week.

Dry conditions remain for the near term, but rain chances come back into play starting Tuesday.