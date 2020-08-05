Stray storms closer to Sand Mountain Wednesday, summer heat on the way

Drier air moving in behind yesterday's cold front will keep North Alabama mostly dry Wednesday, especially areas west of I-65. Areas farther east will have another shot at an isolated storm this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures Wednesday will touch 90 for areas that see more sunshine Closer to Sand Mountain highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s. Thanks to a wind out of the northwest, humidity will be at a tolerable level by early August standards. That means no big issues when it comes to heat index values. Thursday, a stray shower or storm is possible over our eastern counties but most data limits the threat along or east of the Alabama-Georgia state line.

Looking ahead toward the weekend, the heat intensifies and mornings become muggy yet again. Days start in the low to mid 70s with highs returning to the mid 90s during the afternoon by Saturday. Expect that trend to hold all the way into at least the beginning of next week. Aside from daily isolated pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon, there are no substantial rain chances over the next week or so.