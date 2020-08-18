Stray storm Tuesday, increasing rain chances to finish workweek

Tuesday will once again warm back into the low to mid 90s by the mid-afternoon. A weak disturbance will make its way through North Alabama this afternoon, bringing spotty showers and storms across the area.

This weak disturbance will battle against the lingering dry area from yesterday. This is why coverage is expected to be isolated today, but keep any rain gear nearby if you have any outdoor plans. Though a very low threat a storm or two could be on the strong side with heavy rain and brief gusty winds.

The humidity is back in full force by Wednesday, with more widespread shower and thunderstorm chances possible each afternoon beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday. Highs will be a touch below normal later this week in the upper 80s, but the air you can wear is back thanks to increased humidity.