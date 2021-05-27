Stray storm Thursday, monitoring Friday's thunderstorm threat

Highs will warm to the upper-80s Thursday afternoon. The low clouds from this morning will gradually clear to partly sunny skies by lunchtime. We do expect a few showers and a stray storm to two Thursday afternoon but most areas should remain dry today.

It's the cold front Friday that brings the threat for strong to severe storms. At this point in time, North Alabama is in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Friday. Gusty wind and hail are the main threats. Once the front passes late Friday afternoon, temperatures take a dive just in time for the weekend.

Highs Saturday will actually be below average by several degrees. Sunday and Memorial Day are warmer, though. We'll be in the mid 80s to close out the holiday weekend and storm chances hold off until Tuesday.