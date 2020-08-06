Stray storm Thursday, hot by the weekend

Much like yesterday, an isolated shower or storm will be possible Thursday in North Alabama. As you would expect the best chances will be in the afternoon and for areas closer to Sand Mountain. Highs climb to the 90 degree mark but with lower humidity still in place, it won't feel oppressively hot.

Expect dry conditions from Friday into Saturday as the heat increases. Highs hit the mid 90s again for the weekend, so that brings temperatures back above average. Some data is even indicating that isolated areas could reach the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Once the weekend comes to a close and the work week arrives, storm chances increase. The cloud cover should help limit temperatures a bit, too.