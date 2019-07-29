Stray storm Monday, better rain chances Tuesday

Monday will bring similar conditions to what we saw this past weekend. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s with most areas staying dry. There is a chance for a few hit or miss thunderstorms Monday afternoon with best chances closer to Sand Mountain.

Better chances for scattered thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday due to a weakening cold front out of the northwest. It is possible that showers and thunderstorms will begin as early as Tuesday morning and activity will continue through Tuesday night. Severe storms are not expected but stronger storms will still produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Rain chances will drop-off Wednesday and into Thursday with highs warming back to the low 90s.