Clear

Stray showers through this afternoon, widespread showers tonight

Much of North Alabama will remain dry through Monday afternoon. Scattered showers arrive this evening and last through Tuesday morning.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 8:24 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Cloudy but warmer for North Alabama Monday afternoon.  Highs will climb to the mid 60s with a few spots hitting the upper 60s this afternoon.  Rain chances do pick up by late this afternoon through tonight.  Thunderstorms are unlikely but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible tonight and overnight.  There will be some pockets of moderate rain but totals for most will stay below 0.25" with a few spots near 0.50".

Tuesday will trend drier by lunchtime with low rain chances in place through Wednesday.  Thursday North Alabama transitions back to a wetter pattern but also with highs in the mid 70s.  Widespread rain will arrive Friday with some embedded thunderstorms.  Steady rain will likely continue through Saturday morning.  Between Thursday and Saturday 1-2" of rain is possible for North Alabama.  Likely still not enough for a heighten flood threat but we'll watch the situation closely.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events