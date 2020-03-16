Stray showers through this afternoon, widespread showers tonight

Cloudy but warmer for North Alabama Monday afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid 60s with a few spots hitting the upper 60s this afternoon. Rain chances do pick up by late this afternoon through tonight. Thunderstorms are unlikely but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible tonight and overnight. There will be some pockets of moderate rain but totals for most will stay below 0.25" with a few spots near 0.50".

Tuesday will trend drier by lunchtime with low rain chances in place through Wednesday. Thursday North Alabama transitions back to a wetter pattern but also with highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain will arrive Friday with some embedded thunderstorms. Steady rain will likely continue through Saturday morning. Between Thursday and Saturday 1-2" of rain is possible for North Alabama. Likely still not enough for a heighten flood threat but we'll watch the situation closely.