Another day of stray showers Wednesday, summer heat returns this weekend

For the third day in a row mostly sunny skies will transition to partly cloudy skies by mid afternoon. Enough sun should break through to at least touch 80° today. Areas that see more sun should warm to the mid 80s.

The same disturbance we've been tracking since Monday remains just to the east, centered over the Appalachians. Like Monday and Tuesday, we'll be just close enough to this low pressure system to potentially spark an isolated shower or storm this afternoon over our eastern counties. Otherwise, we stay dry and comfortable. The pattern begins to shift a bit Thursday.

Afternoon humidity will gradually increase to end the workweek, as do the temperatures. The chance for an isolated shower or storm returns Thursday, too. For the official start of summer, the summer solstice, we'll have highs in the lower 90s Saturday. Father's Day is looking pretty good, albeit hot and humid. Storm chances increase toward the beginning of next week.