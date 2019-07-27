Clear
Stray shower Sunday, most stay sunny and warm

Most areas stay dry Sunday as rain chances increase for the work week.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

The weekend has started off with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine for the Tennessee Valley. Expect much of the same for Sunday, but the chance for daily isolated showers and storms will return. Most areas stay dry tomorrow, with the greatest chance for an isolated shower and storm near Sand Mountain. Highs will climb into the lower 90s for most locations.

The work week starts off dry Monday, with more sunshine and warm temperatures back into the lower 90s. By the time we reach Tuesday and Wednesday, the humidity returns, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. The greatest chance for storms looks to be Tuesday. Showers and storms become more isolated once again Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures staying seasonable in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low temperatures also stay seasonable each morning in the upper 60s to near 70.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
