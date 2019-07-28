Stray shower Monday, scattered storms Tuesday

Most areas stayed dry Sunday, except for a few heavier showers in the Shoals throughout the afternoon. Those showers will fade away around sunset and the Valley looks to stay clear and dry tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Monday will be a carbon copy of today, with most areas staying dry and temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Just like today, an isolated shower is possible, especially near Sand Mountain.

The weather headline for the upcoming work week will be an increased chance for scattered showers and storms on Tuesday as a cold front slowly moves into the Tennessee Valley. Scattered storms look to develop in the Shoals Tuesday afternoon before slowly moving eastward towards Sand Mountain during the late afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest storms will have the potential for strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Leftover scattered thunderstorms will continue Wednesday. The humidity will also return to the Valley in full force by midweek, bringing daily chances of an isolated shower or storm for the rest of the work week. While no day this week looks like a total washout, be sure to pack the rain gear just in case if you have any outdoor plans.