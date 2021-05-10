Stray shower Monday, monitoring Trash Pandas' Tuesday home opener

The cold front passed through north Alabama overnight, rain and storms cleared out but we're seeing a big drop in temperatures! Highs will only reach the upper 60s Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

Models keep the cold front that moves through tonight to our south for much of the week ahead. Several pulses of energy will ride along this stalled front, setting the stage for off and on showers through early Thursday. The most widespread coverage of showers now looks to be Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. This could mean possible delays for the Trash Pandas home opener Tuesday night. We still expect the game to be completed but keep the umbrella nearby if you'll be at Toyota Field Tuesday.

Temperatures stay below normal through Thursday with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return just in time for the upcoming weekend.