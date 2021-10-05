Strangers moved to kindness: Fundraiser to honor Muscle Shoals homicide victim

Before the deadly shootout with police, Muscle Shoals Police say Brian Martin shot and killed his friend William "Bill" Mealback; then, dumped his body on the road.

People in the community are now coming together to continue his legacy.

"We don't want to forget anybody who is included in this horrible tragedy," Mark White said.

He was one of the countless people shaken by Friday's deadly shooting, but, he wants to turn that tragedy into something good.

"Anger and sadness alone will leave us empty, but if we take our emotions and we can find something good to do in our communities," White explained.

White has a podcast that focuses on people's impact on the community. He found Mealback's Facebook page, and noticed a fundraiser he set up for his birthday in June.

Mealback was trying to raise $200 for the Brain Injury Association of America, but didn't get any donations.

"When I saw that, I felt like it was an opportunity to extend Mr. Mealback's legacy," White said.

White set up his own fundraiser to try to raise the money Mealback couldn't.

"You want to try and finish a thing for a person," White said.

He wasn't surprised to see the community step up.

"It's incredible! 10 times over that $200 goal," White said.

So far, the community has raised close to $2,000 dollars! However, White says they're not done yet.

"It's up to us where we put that period on that sentence, and for Mr. Mealback I haven't put a period on his sentence yet," White said.

White hopes Mealback's legacy of service goes on.

"To start a fundraiser seems like a simple thing when it comes to a Facebook fundraiser, but he took that step and that means that he did care," White said. "I want people to remember when it comes to William Bill Mealback is that he cared about those who suffered from brain injuries like himself."

Mealback's daughter did reach out to White thanking him and the community for all the donations they've collected and for honoring her father.

White has been in contact with the Brain Injury Association of America for his podcast. A representative told White that the organization plans on recognizing Mealback in the future.

Mealback's body will be taken to Shackelford funeral home in Tennessee. A GoFundMe to help cover the funeral expenses was set up.