Straight-line wind threat with storms tonight

The risk for severe weather is with us Friday night. Strong to severe storms will be sweeping through the Valley after sunset, finally exiting the area after midnight. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect through 1 AM Saturday. Damaging wind is the main risk with the line as it moves through. There have already been reports of 60 to 75 mph winds with the line in the Ohio Valley, so it already has a history of damage. Hail is possible, along with an isolated tornado, but again, the main risk is straight-line wind.

After a stormy night, one of the larger concerns for the weekend will be the heat. Highs on Friday made it into the mid 90s with heat index values soaring into the lower triple digits due to the humidity. It won't be changing much for Saturday and Sunday. Forecast highs are back to the mid 90s and it will still be feeling like it's over 100 degrees. Storm chances are between 20% and 30% this weekend, increasing to 50% as a weak cold front approaches the Valley Monday. Drier days await us Wednesday through the end of next week.