Stormy weekend on the way

Scattered showers and thunderstorms dot the radar this afternoon across the Tennessee Valley. These showers and storms will continue through the early evening before becoming more isolated overnight. There will be some impacts to high school football games tonight, including the potential for lightning delays. Please be prepared for any lightning and know where to seek shelter if there is lightning in the area. Be sure to download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather app on your phone so that you can receive the most up-to-date radar information wherever you are. The app will also tell you if lightning is near your location as well.

This active pattern will persist through the weekend and for the next several days. Isolated thunderstorms Saturday morning become more widespread during the afternoon with daytime heating. The same story repeats itself on Sunday before more rain falls to start off the new work week. By the time we get to Wednesday, the coverage of showers and storms will diminish to just a few showers and storms each afternoon. Although the next several days appears to be quite wet, the good news is temperatures will stay in the 80s. Highs may only reach the lower to mid 80s for Sunday and Monday! Temperatures each morning stay in the low 70s and drop into the mid 60s by late next week.