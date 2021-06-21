Stormy tonight, then a cooler Tuesday

After scattered storms Monday afternoon, more organized rain rolls through overnight with a band of storms oriented along and ahead of a cold front. The front should move through just after midnight and beforehand, some storms can be strong to severe with damaging wind the main threat. Flash flooding is possible, too, especially in our eastern counties where nearly ten inches of rain fell within 24 hours in Fort Payne. The FLASH FLOOD WATCH takes effect at 7 PM today and lasts until 10 AM Tuesday for Jackson, Marshall, and DeKalb Counties. An additional one to two inches of rain is possible in these counties.

Once this cold front passes, you'll notice the difference in temperatures. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s then highs on Tuesday struggle to hit 80. Otherwise, we'll see gradual clearing and a mostly sunny sky by Tuesday afternoon. For Wednesday and Thursday, we keep the sunshine and temperatures gradually begin to warm. Highs will be back to the upper 80s on Friday and then scattered showers and storms are back in time for the weekend.