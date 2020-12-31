Gloomy end to 2020 with a stormy start to 2021.

Isolated showers should be around this evening. Most locations should have several dry hours with a few periods of light rain. The wind picks up tonight as gusts range from 20-30 mph. Temperatures rise into the lower 60s.

Two rounds of storms are expected after midnight to Friday morning. The first arrives just after midnight with heavy rain and frequent lightning. The second round arrives after 5am, starting in Northwest Alabama. A line moves from west to east, where some storms could be strong, potentially severe. Main threats are heavy rain, lightning, and strong straight line winds upwards of 45-50 mph. The tornado threat is very low, but something the WAAY 31 Stormtracker Team will monitor.

By late morning, the storms are out and sunshine comes back in play. Temperatures rocket to the lower 70s. Into the weekend, sunshine prevails with cooler air filtering in.