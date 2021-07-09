Stormy pattern continues for the weekend

Scattered thunderstorms continue to dot the map here in North Alabama and much of the mid-South to wrap up the week. This is all thanks to a stationary front in Tennessee combined with leftover boundaries from storms last night and this morning that are setting off the more widespread activity today compared to yesterday. Nothing has been severe in our area so far, and the threat is low given how much rain and cloud cover we have already seen today. Any storm through sunset may still produce very heavy rain and frequent lightning. Today's storms have also been moving very slowly and "training" over the same areas. Localized flash flooding will be possible for areas that see numerous heavy thunderstorms. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast this evening and overnight but coverage will lessen past sunset.

The stalled front aiding today's storms lifts northward Saturday. This should lessen our storm chances some for the start of the weekend. But it will still be very humid for spotty showers and storms to redevelop during peak daytime heating Saturday afternoon. By Saturday night, we will be watching clusters of thunderstorms across the Plains that will be trying to progress eastward. We expect this activity to fall apart as it gets closer to our area early Sunday. However, another cold front will set the stage for widespread showers and storms once again Sunday. Models are all over the place with the exact timing, but it appears late Sunday morning into the afternoon is the best window for storms. Like any storms this time of year, heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats Sunday, but the overall severe threat is low.

Unfortunately, there are no changes in site with this weather pattern. Showers and storms continue all of next week. Coverage will be a bit less by midweek, but it will stay warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows near 70.