Stormy pattern begins Thursday

Most of the Tennessee Valley has been dry the last 3 days but we do expect more coverage of thunderstorms Thursday. This active pattern will continue Friday and into this weekend along with potential impacts from soon to be Tropical Storm Barry.

We could pick up 1-3" of rain through Monday with isolated higher or lower. If Barry tracks far enough east we may see periods of heavy rain Sunday afternoon and into Monday. Heaviest rain from Barry's remnants would be west of I-65 and closer to the Shoals.

The heat will finally break due to the cloud cover and widespread rain the next few days. Highs will drop closer to 90° which is around average for this time of the year.