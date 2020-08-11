Stormy and hot for Wednesday

Stronger storms will still be capable of producing gusty wind, small hail, frequent lightning, and of course, very heavy rain. Storm coverage and clouds should help keep temperatures in check the next couple of days.

Not all data sources are in agreement about the timing of the greatest rain chances, but rain and storms will be possible as soon as the morning on Wednesday, peaking during the afternoon. Thursday looks to feature widespread showers and storms, too.

Finally, rain chances gradually decrease through the weekend. We should only being seeing a few showers and storms during the afternoon by the time Sunday gets here.