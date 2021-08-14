Stormy Sunday, heavy rain from Fred arrives midweek

It has been a much quieter Saturday afternoon compared to recent days. Nonetheless, spotty showers and thunderstorms have developed and will continue through the evening hours. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with the strongest storms. Storms will fade after sunset this evening. Unfortunately, this looks to be the driest day North Alabama will see for quite some time.

The very active pattern continues well into next week. Sunday, a stalled frontal boundary to our north today will nudge closer to North Alabama. It won't quite make it to our area, but it will be close enough to increase our coverage of showers and storms throughout the day Sunday. Again, stronger storms will be capable of torrential rain and gusty winds. Showers and storms continue Sunday night into Monday as the frontal boundary remains stalled out nearby.

At the same time, what is left of what was Tropical Storm Fred will continue to move through the Gulf of Mexico. Fred has been very tricky to forecast for a couple of reasons. First, the track continues to shift further to the west, with a projected landfall now near Mobile Monday night. Second, Fred continues to be very disorganized and is struggling to strengthen.

We do expect Fred to become a tropical storm once again. In addition, with the further west track, the center of Fred will move right along the I-65 corridor and eventually into North Alabama by early Wednesday. Widespread and potentially heavy rain associated with Fred will arrive in our area Tuesday afternoon and may last through Wednesday afternoon. Depending on the exact location of the center of Fred, we will also need to keep an eye on the risk for isolated severe storms in this time frame as well. It is too early for specifics beyond that, but that is something we will continue to watch. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches will be possible, with higher amounts above 3 inches possible for northeast Alabama.

Fred moves out of North Alabama Wednesday night. Even so, it stays warm and humid. Daily chances for showers and storms continue into next weekend. We will also be watching Tropical Storm Grace for potential impacts to the Gulf Coast in the next 7-10 days. Again, too early for specifics but we will keep a close eye on it.