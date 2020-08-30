Stormy Sunday evening, more to come Monday

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening across North Alabama. Some storms could be strong to severe over the next few hours, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Any storm this evening will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, frequent cloud to lightning, and gusty winds. localized flooding will also be something to monitor closely as these storms are very efficient rain producers and some storms are expected to train over the same areas. Most of the widespread showers and storms will start to taper off after sunset this evening. However, lingering showers and storms will remain possible overnight. Lows tomorrow morning will remain quite warm in the low to mid 70s as the tropical airmass responsible for these storms continues to stay put across the area.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday, but shower and thunderstorm development could begin as early as late morning. Much of North Alabama will once again have the potential to see Isolated strong to severe Monday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds the main threat. Just like today, any storm tomorrow will produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Additional showers and storms are expected beginning as early as sunrise Tuesday, but coverage will not be quite as widespread as what we saw today and will see on Monday. Rain chances will return to typical pop up afternoon shower and storm chances by midweek. High temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 80s to low 90s while lows stay in the low to mid 70s.