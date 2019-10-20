Stormy Monday, some storms could be strong

It has been a beautiful Sunday with lots of sunshine this afternoon and pleasant temperatures in the 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear but mild with lows in the upper and 50s and low 60s. Our next weather maker is on the way Monday as a cold front arrives in north Alabama. Along this cold front will be a line of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to potentially severe. The good news is compared to this time yesterday, the severe weather risk has decreased here in north Alabama as the ingredients needed for severe weather are better off to our west in Mississippi and west Tennessee. While we expect this line to weaken as it moves through north Alabama tomorrow afternoon, there still remains a possibility for an isolated severe storm for areas west of Sand Mountain.

This line of showers and storms looks to arrive in the Shoals right after lunchtime tomorrow afternoon, then weaken as it progresses towards the I-65 corridor during the afternoon commute and eventually turn into a good soaking rain for areas over Sand Mountain Monday evening. The primary threats at this point are heavy rain and perhaps a damaging wind gust. The tornado threat is not zero, but is very low at this time. This will not be a major severe weather event, but just keep this in mind if you have any plans Monday afternoon and evening. Be sure to check back for updates tonight and Monday morning.

The cold front sweeps through the region Monday night, leaving behind perfect fall weather for the middle of the work week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.