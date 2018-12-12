Stormy Daniels must pay legal fees for President Trump in dismissed lawsuit

A federal judge in California ordered former porn star Stormy Daniels to pay nearly $300,000 for President Trump's legal fees after Daniels' defamation lawsuit against him was dismissed, the Associated Press reported. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the suit after President Trump said her claims of being threatened to stay quiet about an alleged affair were a, "total con job."

The $293,000 verdict is nearly $100,000 less than originally requested by President Trump's attorney. Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted how the case "will never hold up on appeal." Daniels' still has a lawsuit pending which challenges a nondisclosure agreement she signed during the 2016 campaign prohibiting her from discussing an alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006. Avenatti took the opportunity to taunt the President regarding the ongoing legal battles between him and Daniels when he tweeted, "If Stormy has to pay $300k to Trump in the defamation case (which will never hold up on appeal) and Trump has to pay Stormy $1,500,000 in the NDA case (net $1,200,000 to Stormy), how is this a Trump win?"