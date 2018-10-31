Storms to bring damaging winds Thursday morning

Strong to severe thunderstorms will bring damaging winds and a risk for a tornado or two on Thursday morning. Heavy rain will reduce visibility, sometimes to less than a quarter-mile, to combine with the powerful winds and make for a difficult morning drive.

Trick-or-Treat Weather

Trick-or-treating looks okay. A few showers are possible, but severe weather is not likely. The wind will increase to 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Storm Timing

A line of storms will arrive in the Tennessee Valley and track across Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties between 6 AM and 8 AM. The line of storms will shift eastward through Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan, Madison, and Lincoln (Tennessee) counties, crossing I-65, between 8 AM and 10 AM. The severe weather threat will arrive in Jackson, Marshall, and Dekalb counties between 10 AM and noon. The last of the storms will exit to the east of the Tennessee Valley between noon and 1 PM.

Storm Threats

Severe thunderstorms can and sometimes do produce tornadoes with no warning. They can also produce wind that may not whirl like a tornado but can be just as damaging. Conditions do appear favorable, based on vertical wind forecasts, for a couple of tornadoes to form. Stay weather aware. Be aware the morning drive may be difficult at times. Be ready to seek safety if severe weather threatens.

Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rain on the order of 1-2 inches is expected. Localized instances of up to 3 inches are possible. While the flash flood risk is low, it is not zero. Be especially cautious on the roads. Remember to never attempt to drive through flood waters.

After the stronger storms end, occasional light rain will continue through Thursday afternoon and possibly into Friday morning.