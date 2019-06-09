Storms taper soon

Scattered showers and storms have been more common than not over the weekend but for Monday, the storms will be fewer and farther between. A handful of storms and showers will pop up Monday, then Tuesday, the rain chance dwindles to only isolated coverage. Some cooler, drier air filters in by Monday night and Tuesday will be pleasant with morning lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs near 80 degrees.

Wednesday brings another small wave of showers and storms, then another slightly drop in temperatures on Thursday. The end of the week will be mainly dry and mild. Next weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will have scattered showers and storms, along with hot afternoon temperatures. Highs won't be in the 90s, but you can expect upper 80s Saturday and mid 80s for Father's Day. The weekend shouldn't be a washout, but you'll need to keep an eye on your StormTracker App's radar to dodge the storms.