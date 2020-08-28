Storms still possible this weekend

Several tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were prompted by the intense storms spinning off the remnants of Hurricane Laura. So far, there have been about a dozen reports of wind damage across the WAAY 31 area. Possible storm surveys in subsequent days, especially in Winston and Morgan Counties, will help determine whether the damage was from wind or tornadoes.

The threat for severe storms will lessen tonight. However, the risk for flash flooding continues. Storms tonight will be tracking over locations that have already seen very heavy rain today and in days past. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 3 AM for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Limestone, and Lincoln Counties.

Even while the remnants of Laura pull away from North Alabama, showers and storms will remain in the forecast through early Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon, too. That storm threat for thunderstorms lingers into Sunday and even into next week.

In fact, some storms can be on the stronger side again Sunday, especially later Sunday evening. Heavy rain and gusty wind will accompany the strongest storms. Expect highs to continue in the mid to upper 80s for the next several days with lows in the low to mid 70s.