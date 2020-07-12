Storms still possible again Sunday afternoon

Sunday morning started with a bang as severe storms raked across our western counties. We received reports of trees and power lines down, in addition to multiple reports of flooding in the Shoals. As storms continue to track southward into central Alabama, the WAAY 31 coverage area will be left with widespread rain tapering to showers.

We should see a bit of clearing through the second half of the day. Heading towards the late afternoon and evening, a cold front will be approaching North Alabama, bringing that second round of showers and storms with it. However, morning storms have used up a good bit of the atmosphere's energy, so the strength and coverage of afternoon/evening storms will be largely dependent on how much sunshine we see and how much we can warm as a result. Regardless, this activity will clear out as the cold front moves through around midnight Sunday night.

Once the cold front moves through, we will not see much of an actual cool down. Highs will still hover near 90 for the start of the new week Monday, then surge quickly into the mid to perhaps upper 90s Wednesday through Friday. Heat index values late next week could approach 105 degrees and steamy air and humidity return to North Alabama. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay weather aware for the week ahead.