Storms return Thursday

Although a stray shower is possible, most spots stay dry though tonight. It'll be warm and humid overnight with lows in the mid 60s to start Thursday morning. Scattered showers and a few storms increase in coverage through the day and highs once again make it to the lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms linger into Thursday night, then the passage of a cold front takes the rain out of the area. Strong storms are possible too. In the wake of the front, highs dip to the mid 70s and lows Saturday morning will be in the lower 50s. In total, most spots only pick up between a quarter and half an inch of rain.

Rain and storms are back in the area as soon as Sunday, although the chance is fairly low. Rain coverage increases and even the chance for strong storms is back in the forecast Monday into Tuesday. We'll be watching this time period closely for the chance of severe weather.