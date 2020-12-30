Storms possible to begin 2021

Warm, windy conditions conitnue tonight ahead of a system out west which will affect all of North Alabama to round ot 2020 and kick start 2021.

Most locations remain dry tonight with the potential of a light shower in Northwest Alabama. Lows hold in the 50s with s southeast wind at 10mph.

Scattered showers should be around New Years Eve Day as temperatures stay in the 60s. Showers should be on and off, not an all day event. Plus, wind speeds exceed 20mph at times. Late Thursday night to mainly Friday morning, past 3am, a line of storms cuts across the region.

Periods of heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts in excess of 40 mph are possible. The highest potential of severe weather remains south, but the timing should be between 3am to 10am Friday.

After that, it gets even warmer, 70s under sunshine Friday afternoon.