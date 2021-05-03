Additional storms possible Monday, greater severe risk Tuesday

North Alabama was grazed by a severe storms Sunday night and into the early morning hours Monday. Rotating thunderstorms along a lifting warm front produced tornadoes throughout Mississippi including damage in Tupelo Sunday night. Thankfully the same tornadic thunderstorm weakened as it moved into Colbert County around 11:30 PM Sunday night.

Showers and a few storms continue this morning, but most data sources continue to dry out north Alabama by this afternoon and lasting through this evening. With that said, a muggy air-mass will be in place Monday, meaning isolated showers and storms could redevelop this afternoon. Those will be few and far between though as there will be no "trigger" to set off activity once the warm front lifts northward. Monday looks like a warm and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We are keeping a very close eye on the set up for Tuesday. A cold front to our northwest will approach North Alabama throughout the day. The warm and muggy air-mass in place could set the stage for showers and storms as early as Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the ingredients will come together for more widespread strong to severe storms as the front gets closer. All of North Alabama is under a Slight risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather Tuesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

The cold front moves through late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, ending our rain chances. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 are expected, potentially leading to localized flooding. Temperatures fall into the low 70s for the remainder of the work week with overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.