Storms on repeat into Wednesday

Strong storms have been impacting North Alabama off and on all day. You can expect that to still be the case tonight into Wednesday. Data sources are indicating another broken line of storms entering the area from Tennessee just before midnight, lingering into Wednesday morning. In fact, our central and eastern counties are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. This is the case again Wednesday, but all of North Alabama is included in that Marginal Risk.

Strong storms are in the forecast off and on Wednesday, bringing that potential for damaging wind again. The forecast doesn't differ much Thursday, but some data sources indicate lower coverage of storms both Friday and Saturday. This would be good news for those outdoor Fourth of July plans. However, it's a bit too early to send the "all clear" as past model runs have continued to indicate stormy weather through the holiday weekend.

Something else to keep in mind...the heat index. With high humidity and afternoon temperatures near 90 degrees, it'll be feeling like it's close to 100 during the second half of the day this week. Take frequent breaks if you're working outdoors and keep a steady supply of water on hand. Fortunately, those afternoon storms manage to drop temperatures by a quick 15 degrees or so, meaning at least a temporary cool down.