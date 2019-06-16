Storms off and on this week

A few showers and storms on Father's Day transition into a fairly muggy and stormy work week. Not all locations will see rain every day, but in general, the forecast stays stormy. In regard to totals, we'll see one to two inches of rain throughout the next 7 days. Remember, these amounts can vary, especially within thunderstorms.

In regard to temperatures, we'll be on a fairly even keel. Highs reach mainly the mid 80s and lows drop to near 70. It's seasonable for this time of year, but it's going to feel hotter with the higher humidity.