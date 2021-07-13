Storms not as widespread Wednesday

While that's good news temporarily, increasing Gulf moisture and a front to our northwest will bring up the rain chances heading into the weekend. Temperatures are warmer Wednesday and Thursday before dropping again to the low to mid 80s this weekend.

Showers and storms linger into the beginning of the next work week, too. With the continued rain in the forecast, we’ll keep monitoring the risk for flooding in the coming days. Temperatures stay below average thanks to the rain coverage and cloudy conditions.