Once a cold front passes early Sunday, the rest of the weekend will be quiet and cool.

We'll finally catch a break in the weather that lasts through about Tuesday. Rain begins to increase in coverage again Tuesday night into Wednesday and the passage of a cold front Wednesday night takes the rain with it. This cold front will be a potent one, bringing in unseasonably chilly air. Heading into Easter Weekend, highs will be in the mid 50s with lows in the 30s - cold enough for a frost