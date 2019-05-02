Clear
Storms increase in coverage through Saturday

Showers are storms are the main focus of the weather forecast in the coming days.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

We'll have a couple of waves of rain through Friday, then more widespread activity Saturday. Some storms Saturday can produce strong wind and small hail and there's an isolated risk for severe weather. In the meantime, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday with highs in the lower 80s.

Once the storms exit early Sunday morning, the remainder of the day will be fairly nice. We'll see highs in the upper 70s and even some sunshine by the afternoon. That sunny sky continues Monday and the next round of rain holds off until next Wednesday.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
