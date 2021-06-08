Storms increase in coverage Tuesday afternoon

Northwest Alabama is still included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Tuesday. A line of storms from out of Mississippi is expected to move into the Shoals by early to mid-afternoon today. The primary threat is for damaging straight-line winds on the leading edge of thunderstorm line.

Highs should make it to the mid 80s again this afternoon which is more than enough heating for high levels of instability for thunderstorms. Regardless of the high levels of instability there is decent model agreement that the main thunderstorm line will decay as it moves east , especially near and east of I-65 late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The strongest storms may not be severe but still capable of gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Highs should make it to the mid 80s again Tuesday afternoon.

This active pattern continues through at least the workweek. While storms are more widespread in the afternoon and evening, at least isolated showers and storms are possible overnight as well. Expect lows consistently near 70° and highs in the low to mid 80s. By the weekend, we may finally get a reduction in storm coverage, but the forecast is still not totally void of all rain chances as a few storms still look possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.