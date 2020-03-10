Storms graze North Alabama Wednesday

The chance of rain is a persistent feature in the forecast for the next several days. At times, we'll have the chance for thunderstorms, too. That'll be the case Wednesday afternoon. Some storms can edge as far east as I-65, but the outlined risk for severe weather only includes Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin Counties. Heavy rain and wind gusting 50 to 60 mph will be possible is the strongest portion of the line as it tracks through.

Until Wednesday afternoon, it's pretty quiet. We keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures and only an isolated shower chance. A cold front passing tonight drops rain chances a bit in its wake, but temperatures only drop to the lower 50s by Wednesday morning. Highs in the afternoon once again climb to the lower 70s. For Thursday, a front stalls out just north of the area in Tennessee. This will bring rain chance back to North Alabama, along with the risk for a strong to severe storm. Risks included will be wind gusting 50 to 60 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter. That storm threat is focused mainly on counties north of the Tennessee River.

As previously mentioned, the rain continues off and on through the weekend and even into the beginning of next week. Fortunately, when cold fronts pass, temperatures don't drop substantially and highs remain in the 60s and 70s. If you're worried about flooding, we're keeping an eye on forecast rainfall totals, too. Over the next 7 days, as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible. Toward the beginning of next week, swollen rivers and standing water will be possible again.