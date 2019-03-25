Clear

Storms fade and sun returns for a Vice Presidential visit

Hail up to penny-size fell in some parts of the Valley this evening. Aside from a noisy few minutes, no damage was reported.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Any lingering storms will diminish after sunset. Aside from a stray shower through midnight, the remainder of the night will be mostly cloudy and cool.

The showers and storms from earlier today are accompanying a cold front. You'll likely notice the difference Tuesday as temperatures start in the mid 40s and climb to near 60 by the afternoon. Highs rebound a bit for Wednesday and Thursday, but overnight lows will still be a bit below average. By the end of the work week, our next cold front will be on the way. This next system will unfortunately make for a damp weekend with showers and storms ending by Monday.

