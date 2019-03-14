Storms exit, cooler air arrives

The threat for severe thunderstorms has ended across the Tennessee Valley.

Now that the storms have exited, colder air will arrive in the Tennessee Valley. The kids will need the jackets again out at the bus stop Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s to start Friday morning. Clouds will thin out and temperatures will warm into the mid-50s Friday afternoon.

Dry weather will prevail from Friday through at least Wednesday. The weekend will be mainly sunny. Temperatures will be in the 30s in the mornings with 50s in the afternoons. Slow warming Monday through Wednesday and lead us to the next chance for rain Thursday.