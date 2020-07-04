Storms ending for fireworks tonight, more storms Sunday

Spotty showers and storms will continue over the next few hours across North Alabama on this Fourth of July Saturday. A couple of storms could be strong with brief gusty winds and heavy rain. These storms are not moving very much so some ponding on the roadways is also possible. Most of these storms will come to an end by fireworks time late tonight. Even though the fireworks will be dry, it will still remain steamy with temperatures in the upper 70s still feeling more like the low 80s. Overnight lows tonight only drop to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, but coverage of afternoon showers and storms will be a bit more widespread. High temperatures once again top out in the low 90s with the tropical airmass making the feels like temperature near 100 degrees yet again. Like today, there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans Sunday. But stay weather aware, know where to take cover if a storm passes over where you are and be sure to stay cool and hydrated too.

The wet, humid, and unsettled weather pattern continues for the new work week, with more widespread showers and storms arriving along a stalled frontal boundary that will begin to slide closer to North Alabama starting Monday. The most widespread rainfall looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday at this point. No severe weather is expected next week, but any storm could still quickly produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The widespread rain will come to an end Thursday, but afternoon pop up storm chances will continue well into next weekend. Expect one to two inches of rain over the enxt seven days, with the higher amounts likely over our southern communities and across central Alabama. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s this week thanks to more cloud cover and more widespread rain, but the humid steamy air is not going anywhere anytime soon.