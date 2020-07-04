Clear

Storms ending for fireworks tonight, more storms Sunday

Even with storm chances, the humid air mass in place will make it feel well into the 90s for much of the week ahead.

Posted: Jul 4, 2020 5:50 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

Spotty showers and storms will continue over the next few hours across North Alabama on this Fourth of July Saturday. A couple of storms could be strong with brief gusty winds and heavy rain. These storms are not moving very much so some ponding on the roadways is also possible. Most of these storms will come to an end by fireworks time late tonight. Even though the fireworks will be dry, it will still remain steamy with temperatures in the upper 70s still feeling more like the low 80s. Overnight lows tonight only drop to the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, but coverage of afternoon showers and storms will be a bit more widespread. High temperatures once again top out in the low 90s with the tropical airmass making the feels like temperature near 100 degrees yet again. Like today, there is no need to cancel any outdoor plans Sunday. But stay weather aware, know where to take cover if a storm passes over where you are and be sure to stay cool and hydrated too.

The wet, humid, and unsettled weather pattern continues for the new work week, with more widespread showers and storms arriving along a stalled frontal boundary that will begin to slide closer to North Alabama starting Monday. The most widespread rainfall looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday at this point. No severe weather is expected next week, but any storm could still quickly produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The widespread rain will come to an end Thursday, but afternoon pop up storm chances will continue well into next weekend. Expect one to two inches of rain over the enxt seven days, with the higher amounts likely over our southern communities and across central Alabama. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s this week thanks to more cloud cover and more widespread rain, but the humid steamy air is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 41362

Reported Deaths: 983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4802152
Montgomery3947103
Mobile3904134
Tuscaloosa218842
Marshall168010
Lee130237
Madison12717
Shelby117623
Morgan10475
Walker90524
Franklin87814
Dallas8689
Elmore86414
Baldwin8289
Etowah70713
DeKalb6945
Butler62328
Chambers61227
Tallapoosa58369
Autauga56012
Russell5190
Unassigned50323
Lauderdale4736
Limestone4660
Lowndes46321
Houston4614
Cullman4354
Pike4175
Colbert3836
Coffee3702
Bullock3679
St. Clair3472
Barbour3452
Covington3437
Escambia3326
Calhoun3225
Hale30621
Marengo30011
Talladega3007
Wilcox2898
Sumter28412
Clarke2726
Dale2680
Jackson2632
Winston2463
Monroe2312
Chilton2282
Blount2261
Pickens2226
Marion21413
Randolph2019
Conecuh1977
Choctaw19512
Bibb1861
Greene1838
Macon1819
Perry1621
Henry1313
Crenshaw1253
Lawrence1050
Washington1047
Cherokee857
Geneva780
Lamar751
Fayette671
Clay622
Coosa581
Cleburne361
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 48712

Reported Deaths: 633
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11145197
Davidson10450118
Rutherford285435
Hamilton266533
Sumner155952
Trousdale14945
Williamson122614
Knox10865
Out of TN10657
Wilson89117
Putnam8537
Robertson81511
Sevier7683
Lake6910
Bradley6623
Tipton6335
Bledsoe6181
Unassigned5811
Bedford5455
Montgomery5347
Macon4363
Maury3263
Hardeman3255
Hamblen3144
Fayette3102
Madison2802
Loudon2771
Rhea2760
Dyer2401
McMinn22718
Cheatham2251
Blount2123
Dickson2010
Cumberland1784
Lawrence1526
Washington1420
Lauderdale1393
Monroe1376
Jefferson1250
Gibson1211
Coffee1170
Anderson1162
Obion1132
Smith1111
Sullivan1082
Hardin1047
Greene952
Haywood922
Cocke900
Franklin823
Wayne820
Marshall811
Hickman800
Warren720
Marion714
White703
McNairy680
Weakley631
Lincoln610
DeKalb600
Grundy591
Overton591
Roane590
Hawkins572
Carter561
Giles561
Unicoi550
Henry450
Campbell441
Carroll441
Henderson440
Polk440
Claiborne410
Grainger400
Johnson390
Cannon360
Crockett343
Meigs330
Perry330
Sequatchie330
Chester300
Humphreys271
Jackson260
Morgan251
Stewart230
Decatur220
Fentress220
Scott180
Clay160
Union160
Houston140
Benton131
Moore120
Van Buren80
Lewis60
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events