Clear

Storms end as colder air returns

Tuesday will be much quieter and colder for all locations.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 11:19 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The severe storms that caused a swath of damage across North Alabama and even claimed the lives of two people in Lawrence County have since weakened and moved out of the area. In their wake, heavy rain plagued many locations, dumping well over two inches in some spots. We'll be dry and much colder Tuesday.

Temperatures struggle to make it past the 40° mark under a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, lows will dip to the upper 20s. It remains chilly for the next few days. The next chance for rain isn't until the weekend, so the forecast will allow for a few dry days of storm cleanup across the region.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events